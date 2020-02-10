S.D. lawmakers want wireless telecoms to disclose locations of emergencies

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Law enforcement agencies in South Dakota would be allowed to immediately request locations from wireless telecommunications providers in emergency situations without seeking warrants, under a bill recommended Monday by a legislative panel.

The House State Affairs Committee voted 12-1 for HB 1129 after amending it. The bill could be up for a vote by the full House as early as Wednesday afternoon.

Justin Bell, a lawyer representing the South Dakota Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers, testified against it. Bell said the U.S. Supreme Court in a 2018 decision ruled that a warrant generally was required except in urgent situations.

Representative Jon Hansen, a Dell Rapids Republican who’s a lawyer, said the Fourth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution would still protect suspects when law enforcement officers illegally obtained evidence.

The legislation would give direction to telecom providers that they must cooperate with law enforcement, Hansen said.

Representative Rhonda Milstead, a Hartford Republican, spoke for the bill. She said 25 states now have the law that is based on a Kansas killing.

Milstead, whose husband, Mike Milstead, is the Minnehaha County Sheriff, said the state Department of Public Safety and the statewide police chiefs association supported it. She noted that cell-service companies weren’t lobbying against it.

Staci Ackerman, representing the South Dakota Sheriffs’ Association, also backed it.

House Speaker Steven Haugaard, a Sioux Falls Republican who’s a lawyer, said that if the proposal becomes state law, it would need to be updated annually, so that it reflects federal courts’ decisions defining its reach.

Hansen asked Bell how the legislation could be changed to have it meet the U.S. Supreme Court decision. Bell said the court’s ruling was too new to clearly know yet.

“I don’t know to craft it to fix it,” Bell said.