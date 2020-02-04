S.D. lawmakers waiting for their staff to finish work on Noem’s rewrite of industrial-hemp bill

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — If you tried to find out Tuesday what happened to the legislation that would legalize industrial hemp in South Dakota, you’ll have to wait until Thursday.

Representative Tom Brunner announced at the start of the state House Agriculture and Natural Resources meeting that the bill wasn’t ready yet. The Nisland Republican is committee chairman.

The hearing now is set for Thursday. Brunner explained afterward what has been happening behind the scenes.

Governor Kristi Noem and her administration have been rewriting what they want to see in the bill, HB 1008.

NEW: No amendment posted, as of a few minutes ago, for HB 1008 to legalize industrial hemp in South Dakota. Governor's office has been rewriting bill. House committee hearing resumes at 7:45 am CT. Two other bills might be taken first, or amendment could come in House. #KeloNews — KELO Bob Mercer (@pierremercer) February 4, 2020

The Legislative Research Council received a copy of Noem’s amendment Sunday, but the Legislature’s staff already had a lot of other work, according to Brunner.

He said LRC wasn’t able to fully process it in time for the meeting Tuesday.

The governor’s amendment now runs 20 pages, Brunner said.

HB 1008 as proposed by the Legislature’s interim committee was introduced at 10 pages.

The Legislature approved an industrial-hemp bill last year, but the first-year governor vetoed it.

The current legislation would again legalize growing, marketing, possessing and processing industrial hemp that doesn’t have more than three-tenths of one percent of THC.

Congress approved industrial hemp nationwide in the 2018 Farm Bill that Noem supported while she was in the U.S. House of Representatives, before she was elected governor.

States and tribal governments must apply for federal approval.

The Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribe was the first tribal government in South Dakota to receive the OK from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.