PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Housing Development Authority is seeking more assurance that the Legislature intended $200 million of loans and grants to be used for infrastructure benefiting all types of new housing, rather than only for people with low and moderate income.

The Legislature’s Executive Board now plans to consider a resolution at its next meeting May 16.

The state House of Representatives was able to pass HB1033 on March 8 with a vote of 48-22. That was one more yes than the 47 needed for House approval of a special appropriation bill. 1033’s passage came after the House had repeatedly tried but failed to get a different piece of housing-subsidy legislation through that was a compromise between lawmakers and the governor.

On March 25, Governor Kristi Noem announced she had signed 1033 into law but she also issued a letter identifying what she saw as several substantial problems in the legislation.

One of the flaws identified by the governor was that lawmakers allocated the $200 million to the authority’s existing Housing Opportunity Fund, State law targets that fund to low and moderate-income families and individuals. Noem said money in the fund could be used only for those earning no more than 115 percent of the area median income for a community.

The Legislature returned to the Capitol on March 28 and handled vetoes from the governor. But the lawmakers didn’t take up the governor’s concerns about the housing bill.

Questions about the purpose of the housing legislation surfaced again this week during a meeting of the Legislature’s Executive Board.

Dixie Hieb, a private attorney from Sioux Falls who serves as legal counsel to the housing authority board, wanted the legislation inserted into South Dakota’s legal code as a separate purpose from the Housing Opportunity Fund. She and Tim Dougherty, another Sioux Falls attorney, prepared a resolution for the Executive Board to consider.

But the Legislature’s code counsel, John McCullough, wrote a memo that most board members received on Sunday night. McCullough said spending bills normally haven’t been part of the code.

Hieb met with the board Monday morning by videoconference. “Right now, the housing authority is simply trying to address the concerns raised by Governor Noem in her signing memo and trying to find a way to implement House Bill 1033 that avoids any kind of challenge to that, any kind of court challenge to that,” Hieb explained.

She added, “Certainly Mister McCullough knows far more about codifying legislation than I do, and I thought his memo was very well written, made some very good points.”

Hieb then made this point: “He has at the end of it his interpretation of 1033 and he believes that… 1033 can be implemented to avoid those conflicts. The point I made to him, and where I think the housing authority is going to be left, is that there is also an interpretation that it can be reconciled with the existing HOF by using the infrastructure funds and targeting them, which is the language the current HOF fund 11-13 has language that specifically targets low to moderate income families and individuals, and it defines low to moderate.

“So one interpretation is that we have to target our infrastructure money also to projects that will help those individuals. And it’s the targeting language that is really tough for us, because it’s likely that any infrastructure project, unless it’s a road in front of some mansion, it’s likely that any infrastructure project is going to benefit low to moderate income individuals, but the targeting language that’s currently in 11-13 is problematic on implementation. So we were searching for a way to make the infrastructure use broader and hope that we could codify it as a separate purpose,” she said.

Senator Lee Schoenbeck, R-Watertown, chairs the board. He is a lawyer, too. He summarized the situation. “I think what’s going on is, there is the opinion that House Bill 1033 is its own, stand-alone program, most recently passed, and the specifics of that are a program that run independent of any other programs at HOF. And there’s a concern that some people in the administration have expressed the opinion that the two are integrated, and so all the conditions in the current HOF would apply to 1033.”

Schoenbeck continued, “I know John has expressed the opinion that … this 1033 is so specific, that the specific controls over the general, and so there shouldn’t be an issue. Codification is a separate debate. And I think the housing authority wants the comfort of knowing that this is a stand-alone program, so they can operate 1033 like the Legislature intended.”

Schoenbeck asked Hieb whether the authority would have “some level of comfort” if, at the May meeting, the Executive Board adopted a resolution of the Legislature’s intent. “It would really do the same thing, there just wouldn’t be anything about codification,” Schoenbeck said.

“Yeah, I think that would be very helpful,” Hieb answered. “Codification would have been ideal. But if it’s inappropriate as John has argued, and we don’t want to keep following that route, then I think an expression of legislative intent would be very helpful and would further bolster the arguments that John made as to the correct interpretation.”

Schoenbeck asked Hieb to prepare a new resolution. She said she would, with assistance from McCullough.

Representative Roger Chase, R-Huron, serves on the Executive Board. He co-chaired the Legislature’s interim study of workforce housing last year and led the repeated attempts in the House to get the housing subsidy bills passed.

“When we talked about 1033 and when it went through the Legislature, we never intended for the infrastructure funds to go into the HOF funds. This was a program that would be administered by South Dakota Housing to be sent out to all types of housing throughout South Dakota,” Chase said.

“And my only argument is that I wish we could have had Mister McCullough’s letter prior to 8:15 last night if there was a conflict or an issue with it one way or the other,” Chase continued. “You know South Dakota Housing is trying to get this program put together. Right now they want to make sure they have the understanding of what we as legislators intended for this program to be, and that was certainly for all types of housing across South Dakota, not just low and moderate income. So we need to get this done correctly so South Dakota Housing can administer and get it done correctly.”

Schoenbeck spoke in defense of McCullough. “He’s very careful about where the lines of demarcation are and so he wouldn’t be here before the E Board picking a fight.” Schoenbeck said McCullough sent the memo to him and he — Schoenbeck — in turn had McCullough send it to all Executive Board members. “He’s a pretty straight arrow dude.”

House Speaker Spencer Gosch, R-Glenham, who co-chairs the Executive Board, offered his perspective.

“One of the things I want us to be completely mindful of is stepping outside of our authority in a situation such as this,” Gosch said. “We do have an appointed-by-us code commission that will discuss this information. This (1033) will go into effect as is for at least four years and the opportunity to make the corrections, the necessary corrections, would be able to be done in a legislative matter in the next session. So we need to be mindful of that as an executive board and not step outside our authority in trying to interpret what went on, (what) 105 people intended. Just want us to be mindful of that.”