PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota lawmakers must sort through two versions of COVID-19 vaccine exemptions for workers in the two weeks left of the 2022 legislative session.

Republican Governor Kristi Noem has proposed exemptions for medical, religious or natural-immunity reasons in SB 211 that the Senate passed 31-4.

House Speaker Spencer Gosch of Glenham brought together ideas from various representatives that resulted in HB 1258 that would let each person decide whether to be vaccinated. The House approved it 37-30.

Each bill has now moved to the opposite chamber for further consideration. Both would allow vaccines to be required by facilities receiving Medicaid payments and for National Guard members.

The House and Senate leaders of the Legislature’s Republicans gave their perspectives Thursday during the weekly news conference.

“Ultimately the process will play itself out,” Representative Kent Peterson, R-Salem, said. “They’ll handle that bill and we’ll handle our bill and see if one of them or both of them obviously make it to the finish line, and then it will be up to the governor to take it from there.”

Peterson, who voted against Gosch’s bill, added, “Ultimately the policy decision will be made and then it will be finished out by the governor.”

Senator Gary Cammack, R-Union Center, said he hadn’t had a chance to read the Gosch bill yet. “We’ve had plenty on our plates for the last couple of days. But we’ll take a good, hard look at it. We;ll give it a fair hearing and we’ll go from there,” Cammack said.