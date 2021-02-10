S.D. lawmakers struggle for a solution months after forced evacuations at Blackhawk

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A legislative panel couldn’t reach agreement Wednesday on state government’s response to the people who had to leave their homes in a Blackhawk subdivision called Hideaway Hills last year, after a large hole in the ground laid bare the old underground gypsum mine that lay beneath.

The Senate Local Government Committee split 4-3 in favor of legislation that would require the South Dakota Housing Authority to make low- or no-interest loans available to homeowners affected by natural disasters declared by the governor or the Legislature.

The housing authority’s executive director, Lorraine Polak, warned that its AAA bond rating could be compromised. One committee member who supported it, Republican Joshua Klumb of Mount Vernon, said he wanted to give the sides time to see if they could work something out. The full Senate could debate SB 117 as early as Thursday afternoon.

The panel rejected a second bill that would have required greater disclosure when newly constructed properties are sold. The 5-2 vote against SB 140 came after opposition from lobbyists Tim Dougherty for the South Dakota Home Builders and Matt Krogman for the South Dakota Association of Realtors.

Dougherty said the legislation wouldn’t directly affect people who sold only land to home builders, for example. That meant it wouldn’t necessarily have helped the Hideaway Hills homeowners who didn’t realize that some of them lived over the gypsum mine. “There are unintended consequences with this legislation. I don’t think it’s really the solution to the problem,” Dougherty said.

Krogman said the legislation would have gone further than the disclosure form a seller of an existing home has to provide under state law. He said the phrase “reason to suspect” puts a home builder “in a really bad spot.”

“It’s above and beyond what I would have to disclose if I was selling my own home and I could just fill out the seller’s property disclosure. The other concern we have with the bill is it says you shall disclose but it doesn’t say how,” Krogman said.

Patrick Ealy, a Rapid City housing developer, backed the disclosure requirement. “What we have here is an instance where the record shows — it’s been reported in the news — that the builders, the developers, they knew about this mine, they knew about the sewage lagoons. However they did not disclose it because they weren’t required to. It’s a loophole,” Ealy said.

John Trudo, who had to move his family, said the hole opened up in his front yard. He testified for both proposals. “We didn’t want it (to be) something just to help us,” Trudo said about the disaster-loan plan. “It needs to be something that helps people in the future, to prevent issues like this for everybody, not just ourselves.”

Director Polak said the housing authority would have to offer no-interest loans to property owners whose properties decreased in value because of natural disasters. “It essentially requires South Dakota Housing to create a buy-out program for the properties that are impacted by disasters,” she said. “This would create an open-ended liability for South Dakota Housing and would leave us unable to potentially cover this massive financial obligation after the natural disaster.”

There were four natural disasters in South Dakota during 2019, according to Polak. “These events would cost South Dakota Housing millions of dollars if SB 117 is approved,” she said.

Senator David Johnson, a Rapid City Republican, sponsored the two bills. He recalled what he saw as he campaigned in Hideaway Hills last year. “When I went out to look at that hole, I had one of the neighbors open up an eight-foot tall chain-link fence with a padlock, and we walked in, and then we walked up to the hole itself, which was secured by another eight-foot tall chain-link fence. And I’m telling you — boy, I’d never seen anything so scary in my life.”

Representative Taffy Howard, a Rapid City Republican, said she’d found several states with disaster programs for housing, including Florida. “This is not out of the ordinary. Other states do this, and it’s something we could have going forward, in case something like this happens again,” she said.

Polak said she wasn’t familiar with the Florida program. She said the housing authority offered a $2,000 grant per Hideaway Hills owner last year but she wasn’t sure how many participated. “That was kind of a quick response, just to provide some assistance to the homeowners,” she said.

Senator Red Dawn Foster, a Pine Ridge Democrat, called for keeping the disaster-loan idea alive so the sides could work on it. “I think this is a really good time to stay focused on this,” Foster said.