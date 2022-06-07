PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A special legislative panel will spend the coming months looking for ways that regional jails could work with South Dakota’s state prison system.

The Legislature’s Study Committee on Regional Jails and State Correctional Plans holds its inaugural meeting Thursday, starting at 10 a.m. CT in room 414 of the Capitol. Senator Jim Stalzer, R-Sioux Falls, now in his 10th year as a lawmaker, will chair the panel. Representative Hugh Bartels, R-Watertown, is vice chair.

The meeting comes two days after many of South Dakota’s voters cast ballots in legislative primary elections. Of the committee’s 15 members, seven had primaries Tuesday: Senators Jim Bolin of Canton, Brian Breitling of Miller, Al Novstrup of Aberdeen and Michael Rohl of Aberdeen; and representatives Becky Drury of Rapid City, Mary Fitzgerald of Spearfish and Carl Perry of Aberdeen.

Novstrup and Perry were prime sponsors of the resolution that called for the study.

Among the scheduled witnesses are new state Corrections Secretary Kellie Wasko and officials from three county commissions — Mike Wiese of Brown County, Lee Gabel of Codington County and Randy Deibert of Lawrence County — as well as Staci Ackerman for the South Dakota Sheriffs’ Association and Amanda Essex, from the National Conference of State Legislatures.

Several of the panel members earlier this year brought legislation seeking state funding for regional jails. Fitzgerald proposed one in Deadwood. Perry and Novstrup sought one for Brown County. A justice center also was wanted for Lincoln County.

County governments tried to get a half-percent sales tax passed this year for public-safety projects. The proposal from Representative Ernie Otten, R-Tea, made it through the House but Novstrup faced stiff resistance in the Senate.

Justice issues moved to the top of legislators’ agendas this interim. A panel chaired by Representative Caleb Finck, R-Tripp, that is studying juvenile justice meets for the first time on June 16 at the Capitol. The Legislative Task Force on Incarceration Construction Fund chaired by Senator Mike Diedrich, R-Rapid City, that will shape how state prisons should be changed or added also has been appointed.