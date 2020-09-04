S.D. lawmakers plan series of COVID-19 meetings to gather citizens’ suggestions

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The first parts of a schedule announced Friday for legislative committees to receive public testimony on how South Dakota can respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Legislature’s Executive Board earlier this week directed that five joint House-Senate panels hold hearings. The findings, conclusions and recommendations will be given to the 18 lawmakers on the Interim Appropriations Committee.

The panels want comments on the effects of COVID-19 and suggestions on possible uses for South Dakota’s share of federal coronavirus relief funds.

It is possible the information will be used by Governor Kristi Noem as she oversees distribution of the funds, or by the Legislature if a special session is called.

The joint Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee meets Monday, September 14, at 9 a.m. CT in room 414 at the Capitol. Representative Thomas Brunner, R-Nisland, and Senator Gary Cammack, R-Union Centers, are chairs.

The joint Education Committee meets Wednesday, September 16, at 9 a.m. CT in room 414 at the Capitol. Senator Blake Curd, R-Sioux Falls, and Representative Lana Greenfield, R-Doland, are chairs.

The joint Health and Human Services Committee meets Tuesday, September 22, at 8 a.m. CT in room 414 at the Capitol. Representative Kevin Jensen, R-Canton, and Senator Deb Soholt, R-Sioux Falls, are chairs.

Schedules are pending for two other panels. The joint Commerce and Energy Committee is chaired by Representative Tim Rounds, R-Pierre, and Senator Jim Stalzer, R-Sioux Falls. The joint Local Government Committee is chaired by Senator Phil Jensen, R-Rapid City, and Representative Herman Otten, R-Lennox.

Read more here about presenting testimony.