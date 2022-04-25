PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The panel that oversees the South Dakota Legislature chose four teams of chairs and vice chairs for interim topics on Monday.

The goal is to look at current conditions and possibly draft legislation for the 2023 session.

The Executive Board decided that:

Senator Jim Stalzer, R-Sioux Falls, will chair the regional jails study. Representative Hugh Bartels, R-Watertown, is vice chair.

Representative Caleb Finck, R-Tripp, will chair the juvenile justice task force. Senator Erin Tobin, R-Winner, is vice chair.

Senator Mike Diedrich, R-Rapid City, will chair the corrections-construction study. Representative. Greg Jamison, R-Sioux Falls, is vice chair.

Representative Trish Ladner, R-Hot Springs, will chair the property-tax study. Senator Mary Duvall, R-Pierre, is vice chair.

The board agreed that each panel should have eight House members and up to seven senators. The House has 70 seats and the Senate 35.

Legislative Research Council director Reed Holwegner said he’ll conduct a second survey of lawmakers about which panels they’d like to serve on.

Those decisions will be announced at the board’s May 16 meeting, according to the chairman, Senator Lee Schoenbeck, R-Watertown.

People outside the Legislature will be able to apply too. The corrections-construction group will have outside members representing organized labor, county government, tribal government, the state Department of Corrections, the state courts system, and a former inmate.