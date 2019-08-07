S.D. lawmakers open deeper look at state’s meth problem

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The Legislature’s special panel began its study of South Dakota’s methamphetamine problems Tuesday.

The lawmakers decided they want to know more about how much state government is spending and what else can be afforded.

They also want to learn about Governor Kristi Noem’s joint efforts with tribal governments in the battle.

They delayed setting a date for a second meeting so that the schedule could accommodate the governor or a top official from her administration.

Getting the governor and her cabinet, the nine tribal governments and the Legislature headed in one direction with one strategic plan would be good, Senator Ryan Maher, an Isabel Republican, said.

Senate Democratic leader Troy Heinert of Mission chairs the panel officially called the Fighting Methamphetamine Addiction Subgroup. He said it would be helpful if the lawmakers and the Republican governor could agree on priorities for additional funding against methamphetamine.

Three of the panel’s seven members serve on the Legislature’s Joint Committee on Appropriations that oversees state government’s budget: Representative Taffy Howard, a Rapid City Republican; Representative Doug Post, a Volga Republican; and Maher.

Other members are Representative Kevin Jensen, a Canton Republican; Representative Lana Greenfield, a Doland Republican; and Representative Tamara St. John, a Sisseton Republican who’s a member of the Sisseton Wahpeton Oyate from northeastern South Dakota.

State Corrections Secretary Mike Leidholt was the first witness Tuesday. He presented statistics from South Dakota’s prison system that showed how widespread drug problems are.

According to Leidholt, 48 percent of male inmates were doing time in a South Dakota state prison for drug-related crimes that were their primary offenses as of June. The national figure was 24 percent.

For women, the numbers were worse, he said: 64 percent of female inmates were behind bars in a South Dakota state prison for drug-related crimes as their primary offenses. The national figure was 24.8 percent.

“I think that’s why your committee is in existence,” Leidholt told the panel. As to a fix, the former Hughes County sheriff said he didn’t have an answer

“I think we’ve always been, for lack of a better term, tough on crime,” Leidholt said. He added, “I think that’s a large part of it.”

Leidholt said he’s dissatisfied with the addiction services that inmates receive and is trying to improve it.

“A lot of it is driven by personnel issues. A lot of times they can’t find providers who want to do the job,” he said. “It’s been a struggle.”

The methamphetamine subgroup can meet up to three times. The Legislature also has a study under way on offenses regarding controlled substances.

Heinert is a member of the Rosebud Sioux Tribe. The Rosebud government sent three tribal council members — Steve DeNoyer, Sharon Swift and Totes Waln — who talked about the pressures their tribal law enforcement officers face, policing 20 communities scattered over one million acres, as drug dealers spread throughout the reservation.

DeNoyer, who’s serving his 17th year on the council, said the governor has twice held joint meetings with representatives from the tribes since she took office in January. He said it’s the first time he could recall any South Dakota governor reaching out to reservation areas on drug problems.

DeNoyer acknowledged that tribal sovereignty remains a barrier many tribal members don’t want to cross. He said Noem doesn’t want the word ‘sovereignty’ mentioned in joint-powers agreements she’s seeking with the tribal governments.

State government doesn’t have an action plan on meth and opioid addictions either, according to DeNoyer. “I’m sick of the state and the tribe butting heads. It’s time to work together,” he said.