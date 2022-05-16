PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The $200 million that the South Dakota Legislature approved this year was meant specifically for loans and grants to housing infrastructure.

That’s what the Legislature’s Executive Board emphasized Monday in a letter of intent to the South Dakota Housing Development Authority.

The housing authority is scheduled to meet Tuesday on the matter.

Governor Kristi Noem signed HB 1033 into law but issued a letter raising questions about how it would fit with the authority’s existing powers.

The Executive Board letter clarifies how the $150 million of state funding and $50 million of federal funding are to be used.

The letter states that the new funds “are not subject to the income targeting requirements and other restrictions” of the existing law and the infrastructure loan repayments should be used for future infrastructure loans.

This is a developing story.