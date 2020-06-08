S.D. lawmakers choose new auditor general

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota’s next auditor general will come from within the state Department of Legislative Audit.

Russell Olson, from the department’s Brookings office where he is head of local-government audits, will succeed Marty Guindon, who’s retiring as the department’s head.

The Legislature’s Executive Board made the hiring decision Monday. The appointment is for eight years. Senator Bob Ewing, a Spearfish Republican, said three “fantastic” candidates interviewed.

“I think this is an excellent choice,” Senator Jim White, a Huron Republican, said.

Olson has worked more than 36 years for Legislative Audit. The auditor general and the department’s staff have authority to access any and all financial records and property of state and local government units in South Dakota under 4-2-9 of South Dakota legal code.

This is the second major change in the Legislature’s top professional personnel this year. New director of the Legislative Research Council is Reed Holwegner. He succeeded Jason Hancock last month.

Olson will move to Pierre. He and Holwegner will be paid similar salaries. Holwegner currently receives $133,639, with a 2% raise coming July 1.

Olson’s current salary is $105,834. (This is not former legislator Russ Olson of Wentworth, who currently serves on the state Game, Fish and Parks Commission.)

Holwegner, whose first day was May 4, said he’s been having 1-on-1 conversations with all of the LRC staff and plans a second round later this month. He is developing an action plan for the board.

“It’s felt a bit like Thanksgiving, but without the dinner,” Holwegner said about his experiences so far.

Monday also marked the final day for Wenzel Cummings as the code counsel, who is hired by the board and works in the LRC offices at the Capitol. Cummings was hired one year ago and previously was senior attorney on the LRC staff.

“I fully intended that I would never leave until it was time to retire,” Cummings said. He said his experience during the 2020 legislative session left a bad taste in his mouth for the way he was treated, especially by some in the Senate.

Representative Sue Peterson, a Sioux Falls Republican, said his departure was “a huge loss” and she urged the Legislature to look at its actions. “I think this is a wake up call and I think it is very serious,” she said.

Cummings replaced Doug Decker, who retired. Decker later was appointed to the state Code Commission, whose members work with the code counsel on technical matters involving the South Dakota legal code.

Cummings didn’t identify his new employer in his remarks to the board but said he was hired quickly. His annual salary as code counsel was $105,100.

The board will take applications through July 17.

Two legislators who aren’t board members spoke up for Cummings to the board.

“He had a lot of great ideas and wanted to help us move forward,” Rep. Taffy Howard, a Rapid City Republican, said. She questioned what example legislators set for state employees.

“I became a better legislator because of Mr. Cummings,” Representative Tina Mullaly, a Rapid City Republican, said.