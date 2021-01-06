S.D. lawmakers can choose when, but not where, they take their oaths

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Constitution requires legislators-elect take their oaths of office in the House or Senate chamber where they will serve.

But the constitution is silent on timing, other than the oath must occur before a legislator starts.

Related Content Legislative leaders release COVID-19 protocols for 2021 session

So some of the 105 representatives and senators who were elected November 3 — especially those concerned about COVID-19 — could make arrangements to be sworn in before the Legislature formally convenes at noon CT Tuesday for the 2021 session.

The constitution requires that a legislator receive the oath from a South Dakota Supreme Court justice or circuit judge or the presiding officer for the legislator’s chamber.

Failure to take the oath means forfeiture of the office. Many Minnesota lawmakers took their oaths remotely this week.

Reed Holwegner is director for the South Dakota Legislative Research Council that serves as the non-partisan professional staff for lawmakers. He noted Wednesday that in past years during gubernatorial inaugurations members-elect took oaths of office the weekend before the start of session.

“If a member-elect contacted the LRC, we would do our best to accommodate the request,” Holwegner said. “The importance from an administrative perspective is the signing of the oath of office, which needs to be filed with the Secretary of State.”