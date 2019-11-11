S.D. lawmakers are scurrying to wrap up reports for leadership board

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Two study committees and a task force are working to finish before the South Dakota Legislature’s Executive Board meets next week.

The board’s eight representatives and seven senators are scheduled to discuss most of the reports Monday, November 18, at the Capitol, starting at 10:30 a.m. CT.

The group oversees legislative operations outside the annual lawmaking session.

Nearly all of the interim panels plan to propose some legislation for the 2020 session.

Chairs of several panels however have arranged to deliver recommendations in early December.

The 2020 session opens Tuesday, January 14. It is scheduled to run 37 working days, with veto day set for Monday, March 30.

Three panels finish their interim work this week at the Capitol.

The State-Tribal Affairs Committee meets Tuesday. Senator Troy Heinert, a Mission Democrat, is chair.

The Special Education Committee is set for Wednesday. Representative Nancy Rasmussen, a Hurley Republican, chairs the panel.

Agricultural Land Assessment Task Force members gather Friday. Senator Gary Cammack, a Union Center Republican, is chair.

The final meeting of the Legislature’s Industrial Hemp Committee starts at noon CT December 2. House Republican leader Lee Qualm of Platte is chair.

The hemp panel drafted most of its proposal October 7, other than rules the group was waiting for the U.S. Department of Agriculture to release.

USDA put those out last month and the panel plans to discuss what could be added before delivering its report.

House and Senate members gather December 3 at the Capitol at 1 p.m. CT to hear Governor Kristi Noem outline her budget recommendations for next year. The Legislature’s Joint Committee on Appropriations sets a new budget each session and adjusts the current one.

The Legislature has 19 panels working on various topics this break, one short of the modern record set in 2004.