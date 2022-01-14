S.D. lawmaker objects to commemorating LGBTQ+ and Two Spirit community

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A state legislator has blocked approval of a commemoration officially celebrating the LGBTQ+ and Two Spirit community in South Dakota.

Senator John Wiik, R-Big Stone City, gave notice Friday afternoon that he was objecting to SC 801. Wiik cited one of the Legislature’s rules regarding commemorations. Joint rule 6-H says:

“Any member of the body may object to the

approval of any legislative commemoration by so stating

on the floor of the body at any time before adjournment on

the legislative day upon which the legislative

commemoration is calendared. If no such objection is

made, the legislative commemoration shall be deemed

approved and the presiding officer shall deliver it to the

other house. If there is objection, the legislative

commemoration shall be deemed disapproved.”

The commemoration’s prime sponsor was Senator Reynold Nesiba, D-Sioux Falls. He was participating remotely, after testing positive for COVID-19 earlier this week while in Pierre.

Wiik didn’t explain why he objected. It was unclear whether Nesiba was still connected at that point. Three House Democrats — Erin Healy of Sioux Falls, leader Jamie Smith of Sioux Falls and Jennifer Keintz of Eden — sponsored the commemoration in their chamber.

The commemoration concluded with a statement saying, “(T)he Legislature recognizes the LGBTQ+ and Two Spirit community for its collective efforts to secure true equality for all.”

Wiik’s objection came the same day that the Senate State Affairs Committee voted 8-1 to endorse an amended version of the governor’s legislation that seeks to promote fairness in female sports by excluding transgender athletes.

Governor Kristi Noem wants to limit participation in male and female sports in South Dakota K-12 schools and state-supported universities and technical colleges according to “the sex listed on the student’s official birth certificate… if the certificate was issued at or near the time of the student’s birth.”

Wiik’s seatmate is Senator Maggie Sutton, R-Sioux Falls. She is the lead Senate sponsor on similar legislation brought by Representative Rhonda Milstead, R-Hartford.

Noem vetoed Milstead’s version of the bill last year. Noem’s re-election campaign began running national TV ads about Noem’s bill Wednesday.