S.D. law enforcement panel wants governor to grant certification extensions during COVID-19

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A panel that oversees state and local law enforcement in South Dakota plans to ask the governor to use a new power for responding to COVID-19.

The Legislature on March 30 expanded the governor’s authority to temporarily suspend many state laws if they would prevent, hinder or delay management of a disaster, war, act of terrorism or emergency, including a pandemic.

The state Law Enforcement Officers Standards and Training Commission voted 9-0 Tuesday morning to request that Governor Kristi Noem grant a waiver of the one-year periods that law enforcement officers and 911 telecommunicators have for completing their formal training and certifications.

State training administrator Chad Mosteller said local law enforcement agencies have been contacting him, because some of their officers’ one-year probationary periods are coming to an end without them having the opportunity to be certified.

Worry about spreading COVID-19 has pushed back indefinitely the June 5 date when the state training academy in Pierre was to finish the class.

“This is a significant concern across the state,” Mosteller said.

The same is true for 911 telecommunicators, he said.

State law currently allows municipalities of 500 people or less to ask for a one-year extension but the same provision isn’t available to larger communities, Mosteller said.

Mosteller said local law enforcement agencies have told him they won’t be able to handle their normal workloads if they can’t continue to use officers and telecommunicators who are at risk of seeing their one-year probation periods expire.

The commission’s request to the governor calls for 180 days beyond the one-year probation

The commission also voted 9-0 to give authority to Mosteller to seek other emergency waivers from the governor regarding COVID-19 when there isn’t time to convene a commission meeting. The resolution calls for the commission to receive notice of such instances.

Mosteller said he would know more about the academy’s training schedule after the governor announced details of her ‘Return to Normal’ plan later Tuesday.

Mosteller said the academy has converted coursework as much as possible to online but candidates for certification need to finish the physical-skills portion of the training in the field.

Local law enforcement agencies are expected to complete the training in the field, he said, with each officer testing out at the academy.

Depending upon what the governor announces, the next class could start on or about June 1 and be certified three weeks into June, according to Mosteller.

The August class would start on time, according to Mosteller. He said format changes would be proposed to the commission.

Commission attorney Paul Bachand also clarified Tuesday that the emergency rules approved recently have taken effect and last 90 days.

The commission could make them permanent, by holding a public hearing and going through the Legislature’s Rules Review Committee process.