S.D. justices reinstate Turner County CAFO case

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Two landowners with property about three-fourths of a mile away can proceed with an appeal against the Turner County Board of Adjustment over a decision to allow a swine farm, the South Dakota Supreme Court said.

In a decision publicly released Thursday, the justices unanimously ruled that the neighboring landowners, Jeffrey Powers and Vicky Urban-Reasonover, could present their case alleging the Turner County board’s action was illegal.

The Turner County Commission, sitting as the Turner County Board of Adjustment, granted a permit to Steve and Ethan Schmeichel to operate a large concentrated animal feeding operation. The CAFO would include a 5,400-head sow facility with 2,000 swine over 55 pounds.

The board’s chairman, Erik Meyer, participated in the permit hearing but didn’t vote because of a financial interest. Steve Schmeichel is a Turner County Commission member who recused himself as a board member and participated in the hearing as an applicant. One of the arguments is whether the five-member board needed four yes votes to approve the permit.

Urban-Reasonover testified at the county board’s permit hearing. She later presented evidence to the circuit court that said her property’s value would be reduced by $48,000 and would experience complaint-triggering odors 72.4 % of days. She said she might open a bed and breakfast for additional income in retirement.

The Schmeichels contended Powers and Urban-Reasonover failed to allege a unique or personal injury separate and distinct from other Turner County residents. After Circuit Judge David Knoff recused himself, Circuit Judge Chris Giles was assigned and granted summary judgment to the Schmeichels.

The Schmeichels argued to the Supreme Court that Turner County has a right-to-farm covenant that notifies rural landowners they may be “subject to inconvenience or discomfort… that may include, but are not limited to: noise, odors, fumes, dust, smoke, burning, vibrations, insects, rodents, and/or the operation of machinery (including aircraft) during any twenty-four hour period.”

The Supreme Court reexamined the criteria it had used in a 2009 decision, Cable v. Union County Board of County Commissioners, and ultimately found in favor of Powers and Urban-Reasonover.

Justice Patricia DeVaney wrote: “They substantiated their allegations with expert opinions rather than relying on mere speculation, conjecture, or fantasy.”

She continued, “Second, although the Schmeichels argue that the Right to Farm Covenant establishes that the Petitioners’ alleged inconveniences and discomforts are not personal or unique, namely because they are similarly suffered by other residents of the county, the Petitioners offered evidence in support of their allegation that the proposed CAFO will injure them beyond the inconveniences and discomforts related in the Covenant.”

The justices also found that Circuit Judge Giles erred when he rejected Urban-Reasonover’s evidence “because it did not comport with the circuit judge’s personal knowledge and

understanding of CAFOs derived, in part, from the judge’s past experience as a

state’s attorney and county commissioner. It is also apparent from the court’s

comments that the court was weighing the Petitioners’ proffered evidence against

the court’s personal knowledge of how CAFOs are operated.”

Wrote Justice DeVaney: “It is well settled that a court is not to weigh the evidence at the summary judgment stage.”