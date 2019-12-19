S.D. justices overturn illegal-drugs conviction over brake lights

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Supreme Court has reversed a jury’s conviction of a man for illegal possession and ingestion of methamphetamine.

The justices unanimously agreed the drug was found as the result of an illegal stop.

Deadwood police officer Braxton McKeon stopped Curtis Tenold because one of the three brake lights on the vehicle Tenold was driving appeared to McKeon to be emitting a white light.

Justice Patricia DeVaney wrote the high court’s 21-page decision.

“He argued that Officer McKeon did not have reasonable suspicion to initiate a stop of Tenold’s vehicle because no law requires that all brake lights emit only red light upon actuation,” she wrote.

“He further claimed it was unreasonable for Officer McKeon to believe that the emission of white light from one of Tenold’s three brake lights violated any law. Finally, according to Tenold, all evidence obtained after the stop should be suppressed as fruit of the poisonous tree because the evidence was obtained as a result of the stop,” she continued.

Tenold received a warning ticket and allowed a search of the vehicle. He sat in the passenger front seat of McKeon’s vehicle during the search. McKeon eventually let Tenold and a passenger leave.

McKeon later said he found a foil ball containing a white powdery substance under the passenger seat of the police vehicle where Tenold had sat. A field test indicated the material was methamphetamine. McKeon concluded the foil ball belonged to Tenold.

The officer located Tenold at a casino and arrested Tenold. The officer found a small amount of marijuana on Tenold. The officer then obtained a search warrant for the motel room where Tenold was staying and reportedly had been dealing methamphetamine.

Marijuana and methamphetamine were found in the room. A grand jury indicted Tenold. He later was found guilty.

Tenold contended that state law at the time of the February 2, 2017, stop required that two brake lights show red. The Supreme Court agreed.

Justice DeVaney wrote: “It is undisputed that Tenold’s vehicle had two brake lights that met the display and actuation requirements as stated in SDCL 32-17-8.1. Therefore, the circuit court erred when it concluded that ‘Officer McKeon had probable cause that a traffic offense had occurred when he activated his red lights and stopped the car.'”

She added later in the decision, “Other than observing the vehicle described as belonging to Tenold leave the Deadwood Mountain Grand at 2:39 a.m., Officer McKeon did not personally observe any additional specific or articulable behavior that would allow him to conclude that a crime was presently occurring or about to occur. Because Officer McKeon did not have reasonable suspicion or probable cause to stop Tenold’s vehicle, the stop was unjustified at its inception.”

The justice further wrote: ” Tenold argues that all evidence obtained after the stop — even that obtained pursuant to the search warrant — must be suppressed as fruit of the illegal stop. We agree that the foil ball found in the officer’s vehicle after the stop (which at the time had tested positive for methamphetamine) and the marijuana found on Tenold’s person were discovered solely because of Officer McKeon’s unlawful stop of Tenold’s vehicle and his subsequent arrest. Therefore, that evidence was fruit of the illegal stop and subject to the exclusionary rule.”