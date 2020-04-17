S.D. Investment Council gets positive report

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The news was relatively good Thursday for the South Dakota Investment Council.

The public pension fund it manages, through more than nine-plus months of the fiscal year, was down only 3% for certain, and possibly off 6% at worst, once limited partnerships were figured in.

By comparison, major markets overall were still down double-digits, in a world economy wracked by an unstoppable coronavirus known as COVID-19, that swept outward from China in all directions.

Mary Howard, a council member from Sioux Falls, commended the State Investment Office.

“Phenomenal job,” Howard said.

Said Tammy Otten, an assistant state investment officer, “It has been a very interesting month.”

Matt Clark is the state investment officer. He explained that, long before the economy fell apart, his staff had positioned their holdings for the South Dakota Retirement System at the most conservative they could, with only 50% in stocks, because markets seemed very over-valued.

When prices fell, they started buying, going up to a neutral 70%, and staying on board. As prices dropped lower, they bought more. When prices began to rebound, they started retreating. Clark said they’re now at 63% and will drop back to 56.6% if prices keep rising.

It reminded him of the sudden fall in 1987.

“The unusual thing this time is it all happened so suddenly,” Clark told the council. “It was crazy then, and it was crazy now in the last couple weeks.”

The difference this time, according to Clark, is he now has Otten do the trading — “because she has such an iron nerve” — while he provides perspective.

“We know we’re contrarian investors. We focus on the long term,” Clark said about the underlying approach of buying when times are scary and markets are cheap. “To do that requires a belief, strong confidence, is that in the middle is where you’re going to wind up in the long term.”

“You have to have that kind of faith in the long term outcome,” he added, “And we continue to have that faith.”

Clark said markets, to him, appear to be on the verge of a 1930s-type recession.

“We understand it’s the ‘flatten the curve’ and we also understand this isn’t going to last forever,” he said about COVID-19. “We do believe that three to five years from now we will not be dealing with this virus in a dramatically significant way.”

Clark then transitioned to how their choices should have been doing better.

He said there’s currently under-performance in some internally managed asset categories, such as energy that has seen demand suddenly vanish; too little of Amazon and similar types of investments that were weathering the current storm; and weak returns on high-yields.

On the other hand, fixed-income, which Otten oversees, was doing well.

“Clearly this is a very difficult time for our approach in stock selection,” Clark said.