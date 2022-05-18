PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Indian Education Advisory Council wasn’t able to meet as planned Wednesday, because once again there weren’t 12 members for a quorum.

The special meeting was supposed to be on the anti-CRT executive order that Governor Kristi Noem had issued on April 5.

The council failed to reach a quorum last week on the same topic.

State Office of Indian Education director Fred Osborn said nine of the council’s members were on the call, three short of the minimum needed to meet.

Osborn said the governor’s order would now be placed on the agenda for the council’s next regular quarterly meeting. He said that must occur by June 30.