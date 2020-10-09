S.D. hunters will get first shot at pheasants

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakotans get first chance this weekend to hunt pheasants on public lands, ahead of people who come from outside the state’s borders for the main opener next weekend.

South Dakota’s residents-only hunt for the state’s official bird runs Saturday, October 10, through Monday, October 12.

Shooting hours begin at 10 a.m.

In previous years, opening time for pheasant hunters was noon, until the second Sunday of the main season when it switched to 10 a.m. The state Game, Fish and Parks Commission this year changed to a consistent 10 a.m. for both the residents-only and main seasons.

The main season opens Saturday, October 17, at 10 a.m.

The 2019 season saw South Dakota pheasant hunters drop to the fewest in at least a decade with 47,403 residents and 63,801 non-residents. Their estimated harvest totaled 829,495 roosters.

This year has meant many big changes for what’s been a rite of autumn:

Governor Kristi Noem’s nest-predator bounty program was held for the second spring, despite criticism from South Dakota hunters.

The annual Governor’s Hunt on Saturday, October 24, will be hosted from Sioux Falls. It previously was in Pierre.

The state Game, Fish and Parks Department and the state Tourism Department are coordinating a marketing campaign for the first time that aims at attracting pheasant hunters to South Dakota.

The state Wildlife Division stopped the summer brood-route survey that had been a staple since the late 1940s.

The state commission extended the 2020 season through January 31, 2021.

The Legislature added the requirement that nearly all hunters and anglers, and all trappers, must have a habitat stamp.

Tom Kirschenmann is director for the state Wildlife Division. He said Friday that the department has 1,469 walk-in area cooperators providing public hunting access to over 1.27 million acres of private land, and 800 Conservation Reserve Enhancement Program cooperators with private land in the James River watershed providing public hunting access to an additional 77,000 acres of private land.

As for public land in total, state government owns more than 1.1 million acres, while the federal government owns more than 2.5 million acres, he said.

In 2019 there were 215 private shooting preserves that released 499,179 pheasant roosters, according to Kirschenmann. Private shooting preserves operate under separate state regulations and licensing.

He said that, for this year, 229 private shooting preserves were approved, but, due to COVID-19, there were 10 that deferred their permits until next year, and six canceled their permits. He said that means, going into this season, there were 213 permitted private shooting preserves.

Also, Kirschenmann noted, South Dakota requires that a private shooting preserve must release a minimum of 600 male pheasants, and if the preserve’s hunters harvest more than 600, the preserve must release at least the same number as the total harvest. “In many cases preserves release way more than they harvest,” Kirschenmann said.