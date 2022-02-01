PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — State government would be required to provide a reimbursement schedule for chiropractic, dental and optometric services under legislation approved Tuesday by the South Dakota House of Representatives.

Despite opposition from the state Department of Social Services that manages much of the Medicaid program, the House voted 61-6 to pass HB 1103. The Senate will consider it next.

Representative Paul Miskimins, R-Mitchell, said the bill sets a framework for the department to review rates and promises to save government money in the long run because dental problems can be treated before they worsen. The dentist said his profession receives Medicaid reimbursements that are less than the cost of overhead and haven’t been changed “in any meaningful way” in seven years.

“It is proven that investment in oral health is an investment for all South Dakotans,” Miskimins said.

Representative Charlie Hoffman, R-Eureka, was the only other representative to speak on the bill Tuesday. Hoffman said his son-in-law at Brookings is a dentist who would like to have Medicaid patients but the reimbursement is too low.