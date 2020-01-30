S.D. House wants doctors punished if they perform under-16 gender alterations

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Medical professionals in South Dakota should be sentenced to serve up to a year in jail and pay a fine up to $2,000, if they do surgery or provide treatment that alters the gender or slows the puberty of a child younger than 16, the state House of Representatives decided Wednesday.

The vote was 46-23. HB 1057 now moves to the Senate, where its lead sponsor is Republican Brock Greenfield of Clark, the chamber’s top-ranking member.

Republican Governor Kristi Noem told reporters last week she had concerns about the bill but didn’t say whether she would veto it.

At least 18 House members spoke in a debate that ran nearly 90 minutes. The bill’s supporters were Republicans. A coalition of Democrats and Republicans opposed it.

Prohibited acts would include castration, vasectomy, hysterectomy, mastectomies, other sexual surgeries, puberty blockers and hormone therapy.

The bill has an exception for “the good faith medical decision” of a parent or guardian of a child born with a medically-verifiable genetic disorder of sex development.

House Republican leader Lee Qualm of Platte read a letter from an out-of-state group sent to Governor Noem pledging to defend the law for free if it is challenged in court.

Representative Ryan Cwach, a Yankton Democrat, said the American Civil Liberties Union likely would take it to court.

Cwach, a lawyer, said South Dakota taxpayers would have to pay the winning side’s attorney fees if the law gets overturned.

Representative Jon Hansen, a Dell Rapids Republican, told supporters, “Be not afraid.” The lawyer said a person’s sex is science.

“Male and female, He created,” Hansen, referring to God. “That’s the truth. I still believe it.”

Representative Steven McCleerey, a Sisseton Democrat who serves on a local healthcare board, said passing it would send the wrong message for recruiting doctors.

The bill’s prime sponsor, Representative Fred Deutsch, a Florence Republican, said the legislation was about compassion.

“It simply says, wait — wait until your sixteenth birthday. That’s all — just wait,” he said.