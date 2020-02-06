S.D. House wants county officials to document adjustments made to ag-property values

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — County directors of equalization in South Dakota would have to publicly record any changes they make that reduce productivity values for agricultural lands, under a measure the state House of Representatives passed unanimously Wednesday.

HB 1007 now goes to the Senate for a second committee hearing after the 66-0 vote. The bill came from the state agricultural land assessments task force.

A parcel’s productivity is used for setting its taxable value year to year.

Representative Kirk Chaffee, a Whitewood Republican who was the Meade County director of equalization before his election to the Legislature, said the bill addresses documentation of adjustments on a state Department of Revenue form.

“If there is an effect, you measure it, and you apply it,” Chaffee said. He called it “a great way to quantify and qualify” the assessment process.

County directors now turn over after about five years and relying on memory is risky, according to Chaffee. He said state officials told directors in 2008 they shouldn’t make any adjustments and “by golly they hung onto that.”

As representatives voted, House Speaker Steven Haugaard, a Sioux Falls Republican, publicly complimented Chaffee. “I do appreciate your expertise and ability to explain the bill,” Haugaard said.