S.D. House wants $50 fee on electric vehicles

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Legislation that would charge $50 apiece for many electric vehicles to use South Dakota highways cleared the state House of Representatives on Tuesday.

The 51-18 vote sends HB 1053 to the Senate for consideration.

Representative Tina Mulally, a Rapid City Republican, spoke against the proposal. She said electric vehicles get their power from batteries filled with hazardous materials.

But Representative Lana Greenfield, a Doland Republican, said electric vehicles don’t pay as much or any fuel taxes that fund South Dakota highways. “I think it’s a fairness issue,” Greenfield said.

Representative Mark Willadsen, a Sioux Falls Republican, originally called for an annual $100 fee but the House Transportation Committee unanimously agreed to make it $50 instead.

The extra amount would be paid at the time of annual registration. It would apply to most noncommercial motor vehicles propelled by electric motors that can be operated on interstate highways and are eligible for registration in South Dakota, but electric-powered motorcycles would be exempt.

“Technology is changing. The vehicles we drive in the future are going to change,” Willadsen said.