PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Governor 4, Legislature 0.

That was the final score Monday for the 2022 session of the South Dakota Legislature, as lawmakers failed to override any of the vetoes issued by Governor Kristi Noem.

The biggest switch came on HB 1281. Had it become law, eight state agencies under the governor’s control would have needed to check first with the Legislature’s Joint Committee on Appropriations, before starting any new programs using federal coronavirus-relief aid that weren’t already in the new budget that starts July 1.

The House had voted 52-16 to pass the final version of it. But a dozen representatives went the other way Monday and voted with the governor, as the override fell seven green votes short, 40-30.

The bill was seen as the key to bringing together the House and Senate on the new budget. No one in the House defended Noem’s veto Monday.

Calling for the override were Representative Chris Karr, R-Sioux Falls, and House Democrat leader Jamie Smith of Sioux Falls. Karr laid out several pages of reasons. Referring to the veto letter, he said: “A lot of it is factually incorrect.” Smith simply said Democrats were sticking with the deal.

Karr, who chairs the House Committee on Appropriations, said the restriction would have affected about $300 million in a $5.7 billion budget. The bill was an echo of an earlier fight with Noem over daycare grants that House appropriators lost.

“We have a role here in state government,” Karr said.

Representative Erin Healy, D-Sioux Falls, also saw her attempt fall far short of overriding Noem’s veto of HB 1223. The legislation would have let pregnant minors receive health care without a parent’s consent in some instances.

One of the governor’s complaints was that the word reasonable was removed. Healy said the governor could have issued a style and form veto seeking that the word be inserted.

Healy said the governor and her staff wouldn’t meet with any of the bill’s supporters. Representative Sue Peterson, R-Sioux Falls, in turn, said Healy and others wouldn’t meet with her about the bill. Healy said the bill was already up for a Senate vote that day after getting through the House.

The House passed 1223 by a vote of 37-33, followed by Senate approval 30-5. On Monday, the override failed 23-47.

Representative Chris Johnson, R-Rapid City, said the veto should be upheld because the bill didn’t require any proof that an attempt was made to contact a parent.

The Senate meanwhile upheld the governor’s veto of SB 151 that would have automatically removed class 1 marijuana misdemeanors from a person’s criminal record after five years. The Senate had earlier upheld the governor’s veto of SB 76 regarding South Dakota lottery prizes.