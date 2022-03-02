PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — State representatives haven’t given up on banning homegrown for medical-cannabis cardholders and their designated caregivers in South Dakota.

The state House on Wednesday accepted an amendment from Representative Fred Deutsch, R-Florence, to SB 24 that sets up a showdown with the Senate.

His amendment resurrects his HB 1004 that sought to prohibit homegrown. The House passed his bill 41-29. The Senate Health and Human Services Committee killed it 4-2.

The Senate meanwhile had voted 30-5 to allow up to three homegrown flowering plants and up to three non-flowering plants in SB 24. The House Health and Human Services Committee recommended 9-4 that it pass.

Deutsch said he was trying to force the Senate into negotiation.

South Dakota voters approved IM 26 in the November 2020 election. One of its provisions allowed for homegrown.