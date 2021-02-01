S.D. House to debate legislative vacancies plan

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Should South Dakota lawmakers ask voters for authority to decide how to appoint legislative replacements, rather than leave that power in hands of the governor?

Representative Drew Dennert raised the question Monday to the House State Affairs Committee.

The South Dakota Constitution currently gives the governor responsibility to fill legislative vacancies. With HJR 5002, the Aberdeen Republican wants to ask voters to make a change so the Legislature can decide how to do it instead.

The only requirement Dennert seeks is the replacement must be from the same political affiliation, if any. He personally favors using the same process state law now sets where local party officials choose a replacement candidate, but he would leave the decision up to the Legislature.

The committee on an 8-5 vote sent the resolution to the House floor for further debate. Because it’s a resolution, the governor doesn’t get the option to veto it. If the House and Senate approve it, the question would be on the 2022 statewide election ballot.

Tony Venhuizen testified against the bill. He is chief of staff for Governor Kristi Noem and previously was chief of staff for the prior governor, Dennis Daugaard, his father in law.

Venhuizen said the state constitution was silent until 1948 when the current governor-appointment system was approved. He warned the Legislature could find itself unable to agree on a solution and the process would be back to the pre-1948 silence.

Dennert and Venhuizen were the only witnesses.

Representative Kevin Jensen, a Canton Republican, said he served on a candidate-replacement committee and the process was fair.

House Democrat leader Jamie Smith of Sioux Falls said the standard parting line each week in the Democratic caucus is that lawmakers should be careful driving home because the governor will appoint their replacements.

Three of the 13 representatives on the committee were governor appointees. Republicans David Anderson of rural Hurley and Rebecca Reimer of Chamberlain voted against, while Republican Marli Wiese of Madison supported the proposal.

Anderson warned lawmakers could change the process year to year as legislative moods changed.

This is a developing story.