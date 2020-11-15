S.D. House Republicans select leaders

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Republicans have chosen the legislators who will run the South Dakota House of Representatives for the coming two-year term.

Spencer Gosch of Glenham will be the House speaker who presides over the daily floor sessions and succeeds Steven Haugaard of Sioux Falls. Gosch is finishing a term as speaker pro tem. The new speaker pro tem will be Jon Hansen of Dell Rapids.

The new Republican majority leader will be Kent Peterson of Salem. He succeeds Lee Qualm of Platte, who was term-limited. The Republicans’ new assistant leader will be Chris Johnson of Rapid City. He succeeds Arch Beal of Sioux Falls.

The new Republican whips who regularly meet with subgroups of Republican House members are Kirk Chaffee of Whitewood, Tim Goodwin of Rapid City, Kevin Jensen of Canton, Rebecca Reimer of Chamberlain and Marli Wiese of Madison. The current Republican whips are Mike Diedrich of Rapid City, who won election to the Senate, Chris Karr of Sioux Falls, Hansen, Goodwin and Jensen.

The choices came during a private caucus meeting Saturday and were announced by the non-partisan Legislative Research Council. Republicans added three seats to their House majority in the November general elections. They will hold 62 of the 70 House seats when the 2021 session opens January 12.