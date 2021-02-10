S.D. House removes partisan protections from state Game, Fish and Parks Commission

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A majority of state representatives Wednesday backed legislation that opponents warned could open the door to politics playing a larger role in the governor’s appointments to the South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks Commission.

The 45-22 House vote sends HB 1115 to the Senate. House Speaker Spencer Gosch, a Glenham Republican, wants to remove parts of the existing law that say no more than four members of the eight-member commission can be from the same political party. He also wants to delete references to Republican and Democrat.

Democratic Representative Oren Lesmeister of Parade supported the bill at its committee hearing Tuesday but spoke against it Wednesday. He agreed the commission hasn’t appeared to be partisan — “Deer don’t care what side of the aisle you’re on,” he said — but felt he’d been “stabbed in the back” after later learning the two current vacancies had been held by Democrats.

Republican Governor Kristi Noem must fill them by March 1, according to state law.

Republican Representative Taffy Howard of Rapid City also opposed the changes, saying she’s heard many past chairmen of the commission including Republicans don’t want them. “I believe unintentionally this is going to further politicize the commission,” she said.

Gosch, describing himself as a landowner “and a huge conservationist,” said he could go change his voter registration to be appointed. The bill removes “an arbitrary factor” from the process, he said.