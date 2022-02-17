PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — An emotional speech from a divorced father Thursday might have helped block revisions to South Dakota’s child support schedule.

The House voted 35-32 against the proposed changes that would be the first since 2016. Three members were excused. Representative Mike Stevens, R-Yankton, gave notice of his intent to reconsider HB 1278 next week. He would need a net gain of at least four ayes.

Representative Tom Pischke, R-Dell Rapids, fought against the changes. “The non-custodial parents are already having a hard time paying,” he said.

Pischke currently pays about $1,200 for three children, he said, and his payment would go up about $300 under the new schedule.

“That’s going to hurt me personally,” he said, his voice cracking. “Half of every marriage ends in divorce in this state.”

Representative Jon Hansen, R-Dell Rapids, agreed with Pischke: “It’s just too high.” So did Representative Carl Perry, R-Aberdeen: “Sometimes,” Perry said, “we have to say enough is enough.”