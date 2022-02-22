PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — An updated schedule for child-support payments in South Dakota won approval Tuesday from the state House of Representatives on its second try.

HB 1278 had failed last week. But Representative Mike Stevens, R-Yankton, worked out a compromise with Representative Tom Pischke, R-Dell Rapids, who had argued that the proposed increases would be too costly.

Their deal calls for the Senate to amend a companion bill, HB 1279.

“There’s been some additional work and discussions over this weekend,” Stevens said.

Neither lawmaker disclosed details. In committee, Pischke wanted an amendment that would allow non-custodial parents to pay less if their children spend six days per month with them. The current threshold is 10.

The House voted 63-4 to reconsider the payment schedule. Pischke commended Stevens as “the statesman.”

“I ask the body to support the bill now and support the compromise we’ve all come to,” Pischke said.

The 59-8 vote sends HB 1278 to the Senate.