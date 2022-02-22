PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — State lawmakers have now partially approved two different sets of exemptions that employees in South Dakota can use to avoid receiving COVID-19 vaccines.

The state House of Representatives voted 37-30 Tuesday for a broader set than the Senate OK’d.

HB 1258 now heads to the Senate for consideration. The Senate has already passed more-specific exemptions proposed by Governor Kristi Noem in SB 211. The two versions need to be resolved or both bills will die.

House Speaker Spencer Gosch, R-Glenham, said the House bill was a combination of ideas from lawmakers who want vaccine exemptions. “We all got together and came up with one solution, and this is what we came up with,” Gosch said.

The House approach would allow facilities that receive Medicaid funds to require vaccines. An amendment from Representative Tim Goodwin, R-Rapid City, also allows the South Dakota National Guard to require them. In those respects, the House and Senate bills are the same.

But the House bill otherwise lets employees make their own decisions on vaccinations. Noem’s exemptions are for medical, religious and natural-antibodies reasons.

“We’re mandating a business not be able to mandate,” Representative Oren Lesmeister, D-Parade, said. He predicted it could lead to lawsuits.

But Representative Scott Odenbach, R-Spearfish, supported mandating that employees can decide for themselves. “It’s simple. It’s uncomplicated,” he said.

Odenbach earlier withdrew his own exemptions legislation. “My friends, we must put the man before the dollar today,” he said.

Representative Will Mortenson, R-Pierre, pointed out that community mental-health centers would have their Medicaid payments threatened, because they don’t fall under the section of state law for Medicaid facilities.

“We’ve got a conflict of mandates here,” Mortenson said. “This is a real practical problem with this bill.”

Gosch said the centers need to request to be included in that section.

Representative Steven Haugaard, R-Sioux Falls, who’s challenging Noem for the Republican nomination in the June primary election, recalled executive orders that she issued two years ago as the pandemic reached South Dakota.

This lets people say, “No, it’s not what I want to do,” according to Haugaard.