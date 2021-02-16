S.D. House panel supports telling conservation officers to first get landowner permission

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Led by Lieutenant Governor Larry Rhoden, legislation advanced Tuesday that would require South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks Department conservation officers in many instances to obtain permission from the landowner or lessee before entering the property.

The House Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee voted 10-2 to send HB 1140 to the full House for debate as early as Wednesday afternoon. The bill would provide exceptions for reasonable suspicion or probable cause of a violation; dispatching crippled wildlife; or responding to an emergency, accident or threat.

Rhoden said private property owners are responsible for much of the wildlife habitat in South Dakota. “States could add additional layers of protection for our rights beyond what the constitution says,” he said.

Governor Kristi Noem also supports it. Her interim Game, Fish and Parks secretary, Kevin Robling, said “a strong partnership” with landowners who provide more than 80% of habitat for wildlife is “absolutely critical.” He said conservation officers generally have followed the ask-first policy since 2011 even though it hasn’t been a state law.

Among the various groups backing it was the South Dakota Landowner Outfitter Alliance, whose lobbyist, lawyer Doug Abraham, argued the legislation would recognize the expectation of privacy on private property. Legislators have authority to limit law enforcement, according to Abraham. “This is just an evidentiary determination by the Legislature,” he said.

Two Harding County landowners, Robert Johnson and Larry Nelson, also spoke for it, as did Michael Held of South Dakota Farm Bureau, Brenda Forman of South Dakota Cattlemen’s Association and James Halverson of South Dakota Stockgrowers.

Opponents included John Cooper, a past Game, Fish and Parks secretary and commissioner; Paul Lepisto from the South Dakota Division of the Izaak Walton League; George Vandel of the South Dakota Waterfowl Association; and Zach Hunke for South Dakota Wildlife Federation.

Cooper warned the legislators they could kiss goodbye the compliance checks that conservation officers sometimes conduct. “That’s the issue,” he said. “It’s not going to happen.”

Representative Roger Chase, a Huron Republican, said the proposal “goes a little bit too far.” “If we’re not hiding anything, we’ve got nothing to worry about,” Chase said.

But Representative Marty Overweg, a New Holland Republican who chairs the committee, said he took exception to a conservation officer seeing him in a field and assuming he needed to be checked. Overweg said he doesn’t want the county sheriff in his house.