PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Recreational marijuana will remain illegal in South Dakota.

The House State Affairs Committee voted 8-3 Monday to kill legislation that would have legalized it for people at least age 21.

The Senate had approved SB 3 by a vote of 18-17.

A group continues to gather signatures to put the question on the statewide ballot.

The House committee also resurrected two other proposals that would affect South Dakota’s medical cannabis program that voters approved in 2020 in IM 26.

The panel stripped the language from SB 150 that the Senate had passed and combined the language from SB 16 and SB 20 into it.

SB 16 sought to repeal enforcement powers that were given to the state Department of Health in IM 26. Those powers would shift to law enforcement agencies.

SB 20 sought to repeal the medical defense in IM 26 for people caught with cannabis but lacked state cards for its use.

Both bills had failed in the House Judiciary Committee after getting through the Senate.

This is a developing story.