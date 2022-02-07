PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota lawmakers took a conservative approach Monday on legislation to protect child witnesses.

The House Judiciary Committee endorsed only the first section of HB 1099. It would expand the definition of child witnesses, from younger than age 12 to younger than age 18.

It also would add human trafficking to the list of alleged sexual and violent crimes committed against a child when the protection requirements are used in court for a child witness.

The committee rejected two additional sections that sought new protections for a child witness during testimony.

Justin Bell, representing the South Dakota Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers, warned that the changes could be found unconstitutional because a defendant has the right to confront an accuser in court.

The committee also endorsed HB 1100 that proposes a variety of technical changes regarding video recording of testimony by a child witness, including expanding the age definition to younger than 18 years.

Representative Tim Reed, R-Brookings, proposed the two bills. They go to the full House of Representatives later this week for further consideration.

The committee narrowly rejected a bill to reduce the penalty for illegal ingestion of a controlled substance from a class 5 or 6 felony to a class 1 misdemeanor on the first or second offense, similar to South Dakota’s DUI law.

The vote was 7-5 to kill HB 1157 sponsored by House Democrat leader Jamie Smith of Sioux Falls.