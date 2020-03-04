S.D. House panel backs governor’s bill to reconfigure county permitting decisions

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Governor Kristi Noem’s legislation that would change how county governments make decisions on local projects is one step from final approval.

The House State Affairs Committee endorsed SB 157 Wednesday on a 10-3 vote. It could be debated by the full House of Representatives as early as Thursday afternoon. The Senate had already approved it 24-11 on February 21.

Governor Noem was the first witness Wednesday at the House State Affairs Committee hearing on her SB 157 that would change county procedures on permit applications for projects in South Dakota. Among supporters were SD Assn. of County Commissioners and SD Farm Bureau. #KeloNews pic.twitter.com/7ZpR6LroSk — KELO Bob Mercer (@pierremercer) March 4, 2020

“We need economic development in South Dakota. We need agriculture development in South Dakota,” said House Republican leader Lee Qualm of Platte, who farms and ranches. “Our schools are hurting for funding. This is economic development, people, which we absolutely have to do.”

The governor was the first witness at the committee’s hearing. She had support from South Dakota Farm Bureau president Scott VanderWal of Volga, who said it would help families pass their agricultural operations to the next generation.

Other testifying for the bill included leaders or spokespeople for statewide groups representing county commissioners, cattlemen, soybean producers, bankers, chamber of commerce and industry, retailers, wind energy producers, cooperatives, corn growers, stockgrowers and ethanol producers, as well as the Sioux Falls, Rapid City and Brookings chambers of commerce.

There were also individuals, such as Drew Peterson, a rural Salem farmer who said adding livestock helped his parents expand the operation so he and his brother could be on the place. The brother, Republican Representative Kent Peterson, later called for the bill’s approval.

Representative Steven Haugaard, a Sioux Falls Republican and a lawyer, said he couldn’t vote for the legislation because it would reduce the threshold for permit decisions, from the super-majority of the county board’s members that now is required, to a simple majority of members present.

Brian Donahoe, a Sioux Falls lawyer representing the pork producers, told the committee he’s been involved in court cases for livestock producers and wind farms. He said the super-majority made South Dakota unique and has been difficult for many county boards to understand.

“The point is, this was very confusing,” Donahoe said. County governments can set up processes to appoint alternate members when someone has a conflict of interest or won’t be available. “A simple majority is not something you should be afraid of.”

Opponents included former legislator Shawn Tornow, a self-described conservative Sioux Falls lawyer who in telephone testimony said the minimum for a decision should be a majority of the elected or appointed board members. Tornow said members-present would water-down the decision.

“I’m talking about legitimate neighbors who are aggrieved and want to be heard in these things,” Tornow said. He also disagreed with the bill’s proposal of a 60-day window for filing appeals and having the losing side potentially liable for the attorney fees of the winners.

“This is not a bill to be ramrodded through in less than 37 days,” Tornow said, referring to the number of working days in the 2020 legislative session. “It should be a summer study.”

Others who spoke against the bill included Rebecca Terk, representing Dakota Rural Action. Terk said the organization trains county decision-makers and citizens how to understand and follow their ordinances.

Terk showed a slide that said South Dakota controls planning and zoning at the county level, while Minnesota has control at the township level and Iowa doesn’t have local control regarding agricultural development.

She said South Dakota counties can be very different from each other and even within a county such as Lincoln.

Reuben Parks, a Day County farmer, opposed the change to a simple majority of the members present and the award of court fees. “This bill is not the right way forward,” Parks said.

Dan Klimisch, a fifth-generation farmer and a member of the Yankton County Commission, opposed the bill too. “Make no mistake, this is an attack on local control,” he said, then read a resolution the Yankton County Commission approved this week against the bill.

Other opponents included the Sierra Club and former legislator Kathy Tyler from Big Stone City, whose neighbor built a pig facility a half-mile from her home. “I know the history of this type of thing,” she said.

Representative Steven McCleerey, a Sisseton Democrat, said a neighbor pumped manure through a pipe down a public ditch until it reached McCleerey’s farm land. “There are some issues here that I don’t think it covers,” said McCleerey. He later voted against the bill.

But Representative Mike Diedrich, a Rapid City Republican, supported it “To me this adds certainty to the process,” the lawyer said, noting that the legislation used people’s experiences to answer “a lot” of questions. “It’s a good bill for business.”