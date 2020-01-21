S.D. House panel backs a key piece of mental-health reforms package

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Legislation advanced Tuesday to clarify that electronic communications can be used in South Dakota for responding to situations involving people who might be mentally ill.

A law enforcement officer, for example, could use a laptop to link a mental health counselor with the person for an immediate determination of how the person might best receive care.

This could be especially useful in remote and rural settings where there aren’t counseling services for many miles.

HB 1005 also would allow a health care professional to prescribe a prescription drug or substance without having a prior relationship with the person.

The House Health and Human Services Committee voted 11-0 to endorse the measure. It now moves to the full House of Representatives.

Representative Tim Rounds, a Pierre Republican, requested the House hold it until Senate Bill 1 clears the Senate and reaches the House floor “because they’re both intertwined.”

SB 1 deals with involuntary commitments.

The bills resulted from work during the interim led by Senator Deb Soholt, a Sioux Falls Republican. She described them as “really important legislation that affects all of South Dakota.”

Soholt said HB 1005 would work like “a mental-health ambulance” arriving at the scene with the potential to keep people out of the highest-cost care if it isn’t necessary. She said state laws currently aren’t clear on emergency mental-health situations.

The next steps will be finding funding and gradually rolling out the technology to law enforcement agencies and ambulance services. It also could be used at schools in rural areas.

“This is a decade of work ahead of us,” Soholt said. She added, “This is the natural next step for the state of South Dakota.”

Representative Fred Deutsch, a Florence Republican, said it could have “the same importance” to South Dakota as when President Franklin Roosevelt signed rural electrification into federal law in 1936.

Representative Linda Duba, a Sioux Falls Democrat, served on the interim panel that developed the bills. “At the end of the day, this is ground-breaking,” Duba said.

“I think it’s important for the public to hear all this information as well,” Representative Kevin Jensen, a Canton Republican and the committee’s chairman, said.