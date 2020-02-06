S.D. House OKs punishments for boaters whose vessels carry invasive species

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — People pulling boats down South Dakota roads or putting them into the water could face fines and jail time if law enforcement officers find zebra mussels or other invasive aquatic species aboard, the state House of Representatives decided Wednesday.

House members voted 59-7 for the new restrictions. HB 1033 now goes to the Senate for a second committee hearing.

A first offense would be a class-two misdemeanor punishable by a fine up to $500 and up to 30 days in jail. Repeat offenses would be class-one misdemeanors with fines up to $2,000 and up to one year in jail.

Representative Oren Lesmeister, a Parade Democrat, recounted how zebra mussels spread into the Great Lakes and across parts of the eastern United States. He said they’ve been found in recent years in the Missouri River in South Dakota.

“They’re coming up our waterways,” Lesmeister said.

Boats are one way that zebra mussels and other invasive species have been carried from one body of water to another. Irrigation and construction equipment are another. The mussels quickly collect on pipes or other structures in the water and can clog them shut if unaddressed.

The legislation would require people decontaminate the exteriors of their vessels and any water-bearing interior areas after they’ve been in the water.

Representative Thomas Brunner, a Nisland Republican, said the bill “puts a little teeth” in the law. “This is a serious issue and we need to address it,” he said.

Representative Jean Hunhoff, a Yankton Republican, said the state Game, Fish and Parks Department has tried three different approaches — education, then pulling boat plugs and now tickets.

“And I’m hoping this one works,” she said.

Lesmeister said a boat should be washed down and dried after it comes out of the water, leaving zebra mussels without the moisture they need to survive. “Once they’re dry, they die pretty quick,” he said.

Representative Tim Goodwin, a Rapid City Republican, said he was having second thoughts after learning he would need to clean up his boat as he moves from lake to lake.

“I don’t want to be an outlaw for going fishing,” Goodwin said.

“It’s the responsible thing to do for the water in our state,” House Democratic leader Jamie Smith of Sioux Falls said.