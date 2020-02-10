S.D. House OKs paying for wildfires

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Wildfires cost South Dakota’s state government $367,727 last year. That was less than in the past. The reason?

“Because we had the wettest year on record,” Representative Taffy Howard, a Rapid City Republican, said Monday.

Her remarks came as the House of Representatives voted 66-1 for HB 1029. She said the Legislature annually back-fills the state fire suppression fund for the previous year.

HB 1029 now moves to the Senate for further consideration.

Lawmakers last year appropriated $906,658 for wildfires.