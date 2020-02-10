S.D. House OKs paying for wildfires

Capitol News Bureau

by:

Posted: / Updated:
KELO Gear Up Pierre Capitol Building

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Wildfires cost South Dakota’s state government $367,727 last year. That was less than in the past. The reason?

“Because we had the wettest year on record,” Representative Taffy Howard, a Rapid City Republican, said Monday.

Her remarks came as the House of Representatives voted 66-1 for HB 1029. She said the Legislature annually back-fills the state fire suppression fund for the previous year.

HB 1029 now moves to the Senate for further consideration.

Lawmakers last year appropriated $906,658 for wildfires.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss

Our Contests

More Contests