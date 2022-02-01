PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Another divisive bill that Governor Kristi Noem seems likely to like will soon head her way for her probable approval. The legislation seeks to expand the amount available for K-12 students to attend non-public schools on scholarships.

The South Dakota House of Representatives gave the final legislative OK 44-23 Tuesday to SB 71. It increases the annual cap to $3.5 million from the current $2 million. The Senate passed it 27-5 two weeks ago.

“This isn’t a unique program,” Representative Jon Hansen, R-Dell Rapids, said. He noted the South Dakota Opportunity scholarship can be used at a public or non-public university. He argued that the K-12 program allows for state budget neutrality because state aid isn’t spent on the students.

The program lets insurance providers offset some or all of their state insurance tax by donating the money to the scholarship fund instead. They receive a tax credit to apply against their tax liability.

Representative Mark Willadsen, R-Sioux Falls, spoke against it. “These are dollars we no longer have control over,” the insurance agent said. “It’s a terrible way to fund it.”

Representative Bethany Soye, R-Sioux Falls, asked how much state government saves because the students don’t attend public schools. Hansen said the program began six years ago, when Dennis Daugaard was governor. Hansen said Daugaard “pinched the pennies” and wanted proof it was revenue-neutral.

“I think it’s clear this is a net savings,” Soye said.

Representative Will Mortenson, R-Pierre, said the bill steers more money to scholarships that would have gone to the state general fund. He said a clause in the original law required that the student had to be a transfer from a public school. He said that protection was removed last year. He urged its defeat.

Representative Shawn Bordeaux, D-Mission, said many low-income kids live in his neighborhood and he supports the program. But he would like to know from the annual audit report in the future the names of the schools that the recipients attend.

Representative David Anderson, R-Hudson, said transparency is important. He requested information from the state Division of Insurance but was denied, he said. “We can’t get the information we should rightfully have,” he said.