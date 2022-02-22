PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Physicians would be prohibited from performing chemical abortions or dispensing chemical abortion drugs in South Dakota under a measure that has cleared one chamber of the Legislature.

The state House of Representatives voted 40-27 Tuesday evening for HB 1208. The bill now goes to the Senate.

Prime sponsor is Representative Steven Haugaard, R-Sioux Falls. Earlier in the day, a House committee endorsed an amended version of a bill sought by Governor Kristi Noem that would allow the practice to continue in clinics but would ban distribution through the mail.

Haugaard is challenging Noem for the Republican nomination in the June primary election. He amended his bill to still allow the drugs for other uses.

The use of chemicals make abortions easier but the tragedy “goes on for a lifetime,” Haugaard said, calling it “a horrific procedure.”

No one else spoke. “It’s still an awful end to a precious human life,” he said.