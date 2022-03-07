PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — State representatives suspended their rules Monday and adopted a resolution expressing South Dakota’s support for Ukraine.

It urges the U.S. government to use “all political and diplomatic means” to support and strengthen Ukraine’s defense against Russia’s invasion.

Representative Trish Ladner, R-Hot Springs, read excerpts from HR 7005 and told about “a very dear personal friend” who went home to fight for Ukraine. House members voted 68-1 for it.

State senators had voted 34-0 on March 1 for a resolution on Ukraine from Senator Joshua Klumb, R-Mitchell. It urged the U.S. government to use “all political, diplomatic, and military means, including lethal and non-lethal security assistance” on Ukraine’s behalf.