PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota House agreed Thursday to place more restrictions on how the governor can spend federal coronavirus-relief money.

The deal between the House and the Senate on HB 1281 was essential to passing state government budgets for the three-plus months remaining in the current fiscal year and for the new year starting July 1, according to Representative Chris Karr, R-Sioux Falls. He chairs the House Committee on Appropriations.

Thursday marked the final day of the main run of the 2022 legislative session. Lawmakers return to the Capitol on Monday, March 28, to handle any vetoes the governor might issue.

One of those vetoes might be on HB 1281. Governor Kristi Noem issued a video criticizing the deal as it was coming together Thursday morning and attempted to stop it through her administration’s lobbyists and others in the Capitol.

Senator Jean Hunhoff, R-Yankton, and House Speaker Spencer Gosch, R-Glenham, nonetheless signed the conference report after the committee voted 6-0 for it. Hunhoff chairs the Senate Committee on Appropriations.

House members then voted 58-11 to accept the report about two hours later.

The restrictions would apply to the Governor’s Office of Economic Development and the state departments of Transportation; Public Safety; Agriculture and Natural Resources; Social Services; Health; Education; and Tourism.

“This is going to provide more transparency,” Representative Taffy Howard, R-Rapid City, said. She is vice chair for the House committee. “It was a hard-fought agreement between the two chambers, because there were legitimate concerns about all these federal funds coming into the state and how do we properly exercise our duties to provide that authority to the agencies before they spend those funds. So there was legitimate disagreement, but we came together, we worked out those disagreements.”

Representative Tim Goodwin, R-Rapid City, spoke against it. He read the list of departments that would be affected. “That’s about everything. I think we can trust these agencies that have this money. They’ve been doing it since statehood, and I think this is a bad mistake,” Goodwin said.

Karr answered that the eight departments came from the list brought by the executive branch, along with the additional amounts of federal COVID-related aid expected they’ll receive.

“We put these dollars in the budget yesterday. Those departments were not chose by the Joint Committee on Appropriations. We were trying to be agreeable and work with the executive branch to provide them the authority they requested,” Karr said.

Noem argued in her video that the changes would force “thousands and thousands” of federal grants to go through the appropriations committee and create “basically a full time Legislature.” She said it would give the 18 appropriators “authority to speak for the entire Legislature, which would be unprecedented.”

“I think it’s incredibly concerning if you have any kind of business entity or nonprofit that sometimes deals with federal money, you should look at this bill,” Noem said.

The Joint Committee on Appropriations spent the afternoon putting together a new version of the 2023 budget for state government. The panel endorsed HB 1340 at about 4 p.m. on a 15-2 vote.

Senator Lee Schoenbeck, R-Watertown, discovered some drafting errors in HB 1281 that were too severe to be fixed by the Legislature’s code counsel. So the Senate at about 4:35 p.m. decided against agreeing with the report and a new conference committee was appointed. Schoenbeck headed to the House chamber to inform the leadership there.

HB1340 calls for a total budget for state government of $5,775,661,650 and 13,996.9 FTEs for state government in fiscal 2023 starting July 1, 2022.

This is a developing story.