S.D. Highway Patrol kept rolling in latest storm

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Highway Patrol was busy helping motorists during last weekend’s snowstorm.

The patrol received 283 calls for service from Friday through Monday, according to numbers gathered Tuesday.

There were 134 injury crashes, 80 slide-ins where vehicles left the road and 69 motorist-assists, said Tony Mangan, spokesman for the state Department of Public Safety.

None of the crashes resulted in a fatality, he noted.

“Troopers did issue four citations to drivers who went around the barriers on the closed portions of I-29 and I-90,” Mangan said.

Police and sheriff departments were very active throughout the state during the storm that ranged from rain to thick snow, depending on the area, followed by high winds.

The Highway Patrol operates across three districts:

Aberdeen had 27 injury crashes, 23 slide-ins and eight motorist-assists that the patrol handled during the storm. The district covers the regions around Aberdeen, Huron, Pierre, Watertown and the Glacial Lakes area;

Rapid City had 58 injury crashes, 13 slide-ins and 23 motorist-assists that the patrol handled. The district covers the western half of South Dakota including Rapid City and the Black Hills; and

Sioux Falls had 49 injury crashes, 44 slide-ins and 37 motorist assists that the patrol handled. The district covers Sioux Falls and the surrounding regions of Chamberlain, Brookings, Mitchell and Vermillion.