S.D. highway contracts approved

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — State government’s Transportation Commission gave the green light to contracts for 11 more projects on South Dakota highways Tuesday.

Heading the list are contracts for work at Tea on the I-29/271st Street interchange that D&G Concrete Construction of Sioux Falls won with a combined low bid of $14,598,191.56. That total was less than the estimated $15,366,183.25 — and just $808 below the combined bids of T&R Contracting of Sioux Falls. Five contractors submitted bids.

The Lacrosse Street interchange with I-90 at Rapid City was another large combination project decided Tuesday. Complete Concrete, doing business as Complete Contract Solutions, of Rapid City had low combined bids of $18,191,867.86. Two contractors bid. The combined estimates totaled $14,244,560.18.

The two-year project at Rapid City will be the first diverging diamond interchange in South Dakota, according to Sam Weisgram from the state Department of Transportation. “Obviously the bid is substantially over estimate,” he said, but the department couldn’t see a way to redesign to achieve lower bids. Asked why the low bid was so high, “I wouldn’t say there was one specific area,” Weisgram replied.

Bituminous Paving of Ortonville, Minnesota, had low bid of $7,919,816.87 to mill and resurface 9.6 miles of US 18 eastbound from Smithwick Road to the south junction of US 385 on the original lanes of the Heartland Expressway in Fall River County. That was 6.1% below the estimate of $8,431,208.95. Three contractors bid.

Western Construction of Rapid City had low bid of $3,399,806.92 to mill and resurface 9.1 miles of US 14 from east of the US 85 North junction into Sturgis in Lawrence and Meade counties. That was 10.8% below the $3,813,504.35 estimate. Four contractors bid.

Corr Construction Services of Hermosa had low bid of $985,490.30 to install a new structure over Rapid Creek on South Rochford Road in Pennington County. That was 17.5% above the $838,704.30 estimate. Two contractors bid.

Jim River Fencing of Irene was the only bidder for 10 miles of fence along both sides of I-90 from exit 98 to east of exit 107 in Pennington County. The commission accepted the $270,094.70 bid even though it was 35.1% above the $199,950.05 estimate.

Weisgram told the commission cattle have been getting out. He said there wasn’t any shortage of fencing contractors but he didn’t know why this project drew one bid. He said the department tries to keep fencing work relatively short so that smaller contractors could compete for the work.

Midwest Contracting of Marshall, Minnesota, had low bid of $3,488,643.93 to replace three structures on SD 15 between I-29 and Wilmot in Roberts County. That was 12.1% below the $3,970,945.85 estimate. Five contractors bid.

Midwest Contracting also had low bid of $12,682,115.06 to grade, interim surface and do other work on 11.9 miles of SD 52 in the Springfield area of Bon Homme County. That was 6.9% below the $13,625,028.88 estimate. No other contractor bid.

Sharpe Enterprises of Fort Pierre had low bid of $1,809,052.61 to install scour protection at various locations in Mellette and Tripp counties. That was 17.6% above the $1,538,502.21 estimate. Two contractors bid.

Knife River Midwest of Sioux City, Iowa, had low bid of $6,769,998.70 to mill, resurface and do other work on 23 miles of SD 48 in Union County. That was 2.2% above the $6,623,894.35 estimate. Five contractors bid.

Border States Paving of Fargo, North Dakota, had low bid of $5,647,686.33 to resurface 13 miles of US 183 from the White River to SD 248 in Jones, Lyman and Mellette counties. That was 5.7% below the $5,989,082.00 estimate. Four contractors bid.