S.D. governor’s budget supports part of lieutenant governor’s full-time position

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A state lawmaker questioned Thursday how South Dakota Lieutenant Governor Larry Rhoden’s job is funded.

Representative Linda Duba, D-Sioux Falls raised the point during the hearing on the proposed budget for the governor’s office.

The budget sheet shows Rhoden. a Republican, in a part-time position funded at $37,794. But he is paid for a fulltime spot. His current salary is $106,496.

Travis Dovre is the finance officer for the governor’s office. He told Duba the balance of Rhoden’s salary was funded from within the governor’s budget and from other agencies.

Dovre said he didn’t know how those other agencies might budget for it.

Governor Kristi Noem’s current salary is $121,577.52. Most of her cabinet members and some senior staff are paid more.

Dovre told the Joint Committee on Appropriations that the proposed $2,666,853 budget for the governor’s office was the same as the Legislature approved last year.

“The budget is simple and straightforward,” Dovre said.