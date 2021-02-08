S.D. governor’s $50 million proposal moves forward for student-need scholarships

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — No one spoke against a plan Monday that would send $50 million as state government’s share to a proposed $200 million scholarship fund that would help South Dakota students with financial needs attend colleges in the state.

South Dakota is the only state without a need-based scholarship program.

T. Denny Sanford and First PREMIER Bank are giving $50 million and Governor Kristi Noem wants the Legislature to put in $50 million. The remainder would be raised from other sources.

Earnings from the endowment would help students with financial needs pay their expenses to attend public, non-profit and tribal colleges and universities in South Dakota.

Republican Senator Lee Schoenbeck of Watertown and House Republican leader Kent Peterson of Salem presented SB 171 Monday that would create the South Dakota Freedom Scholarship Fund. The Senate State Affair Committee endorsed its passage 9-0 and sent the legislation to the Legislature’s Joint Committee on Appropriations for further review.

Schoenbeck said it’s an opportunity to do good for students. “Other states have it. We lose good South Dakota kids to other states because we don’t have this,” Schoenbeck said. Peterson described it as an opportunity “to change the game in South Dakota.”

Others speaking in support included South Dakota State University president Barry Dunn. He said the state’s six public universities had about 7,000 students who received federal Pell needs-based grants in 2018. That was 2,400 less than in 2010.

Dunn linked recent enrollment struggles with the decline. Support also came from Dakota State University president Jose-Marie Griffiths. Pell grants covered 77% of the average college tuition costs in 1980 and 21% in 2020, she said.

Several public university students also backed the plan, as did Mount Marty University president Marc Long on behalf of the 6,500 students at the five non-profit universities in South Dakota.

Tony Venhuizen, the governor’s chief of staff, said she agreed with the others that scholarships would be very important. He said South Dakota this year is in position to make some long-term decisions.

Lobbyists for the Sioux Falls and Brookings Chambers of Commerce, K-12 school administrators and K-12 school boards also called for it.

Senate Democrat leader Troy Heinert of Mission said, “I think we’ve identified an area of the state where we can make some real improvement.”

Schoenbeck, the Senate president pro tem, said the legislation was a collaboration between legislative leaders, the governor, higher education and others. “And this bill goes a long way toward helping a lot of blue-collar kids,” Schoenbeck said.