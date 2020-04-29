S.D. governor tells CRST chairman: ‘It is not accurate to say that you consulted with me’

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem has written a letter to Cheyenne River Sioux Tribal Harold Frazier, saying it wasn’t accurate that he consulted with her or state government about traffic checkpoints his government installed on US 212 inside the reservation.

The governor also sent a copy to federal Bureau of Indian Affairs director Darryl LaCounte.

Frazier made various statements in a letter Sunday to LaCounte. Frazier was responding to a letter LaCounte had sent Friday, saying the tribal chairman needed to have agreement from state government before closing or restricting travel on US 212.

Frazier had spoken earlier last week with BIA Great Plains Regional Director Timothy LaPointe. The governor let Frazier know that she knew about the conversation.

“I am aware of the statements you made on April 21, 2020, on a call with the BIA Regional Director in which you expressed that you had no intent of working with the state. Regrettably, that is what has transpired,” Noem wrote.

The South Dakota Department of Transportation on its 511 traveler-information system meanwhile was still showing ‘disturbance’ areas Wednesday afternoon at checkpoint locations on highways SD 20, US 212, and SD 34 in the area of the Cheyenne River reservation; and on highways SD 44 and US 18 in the area of the Pine Ridge reservation.