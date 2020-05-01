S.D. governor suspends laws on titling and licensing vehicles and boats for COVID-19

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota’s governor signed an executive order Thursday giving people more time to get important stuff done.

Things like titling mobile or manufactured homes, motor vehicles, trailers, semitrailers and large boats.

And things like renewing registrations for vehicles and boats.

People now will get up to 60 days to handle those after South Dakota’s COVID-19 emergency officially ends, Governor Kristi Noem told reporters.

There’s also temporary relief for law enforcement officers and 911 telecommunicators who haven’t been able to get their training done.

You can read the order here. All of the COVID-19 executive orders are on state government’s COVID.sd.gov website.