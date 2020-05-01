Breaking News
S.D. COVID-19 update: Death toll increases to 17 as active cases continue decline

S.D. governor suspends laws on titling and licensing vehicles and boats for COVID-19

Capitol News Bureau

by:

Posted: / Updated:
KELO Pierre map locator South Dakota

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota’s governor signed an executive order Thursday giving people more time to get important stuff done.

Things like titling mobile or manufactured homes, motor vehicles, trailers, semitrailers and large boats.

And things like renewing registrations for vehicles and boats.

People now will get up to 60 days to handle those after South Dakota’s COVID-19 emergency officially ends, Governor Kristi Noem told reporters.

There’s also temporary relief for law enforcement officers and 911 telecommunicators who haven’t been able to get their training done.

You can read the order here. All of the COVID-19 executive orders are on state government’s COVID.sd.gov website.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss