S.D. governor: State legislators so far don’t want another try for more local authority on COVID-19

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Even though county commissioners in some parts of South Dakota still want it, Governor Kristi Noem said Wednesday she doesn’t plan to ask state lawmakers a second time to give more emergency power to local governments to deal with the coronavirus COVID-19.

The state House of Representatives couldn’t assemble the two-thirds majority of 47 to pass Senate Bill 191 on March 30.

Republican representatives such as Chris Johnson of Rapid City, Isaac Latterell of Tea and Taffy Howard of Rapid City led the argument against the emergency bill, which was offered by the governor’s office for counties, and expanded by the Senate to clarify municipalities had broader powers too.

House members voted for it 39-27. Attempts to revive it failed. The Senate had earlier backed it 30-5.

The governor held a conference call Wednesday with county commissioners from across South Dakota. She told KELOLAND News during an afternoon briefing there is still interest in the legislation.

“They did ask about that, if we would need to call a special session, in order for legislators to come back and reconsider that bill. I haven’t had any legislators contact me saying they would change their vote, and so if those legislative leaders want to reach out and let us know, but there’s no plans right now to call a special session on that. But there was a couple of counties that were asking about that opportunity,” Noem said.

The governor and lawmakers are planning for a special session in June on budget matters, before state government’s new fiscal year starts July 1, but haven’t announced a date yet.

Other concerns by county commissioners Wednesday were local parks — “They want some guidance on Game, Fish and Parks comfort stations, fish-cleaning stations, what our plan was for the summer,” Noem said — and some were wondering how to address out of state travelers.

She said those were similar to questions that state officials have been receiving from local leaders. She told county commissioners they could find guidance on the covid.sd.gov website.

“We do have a tool kit for local leaders that should be helpful to them on some of that, and a lot of the questions had to do with information that is readily available on that website as well,” she said.

Noem said she would continue to hold calls weekly with mayors and county commissioners during the COVID-19 situation.

“Because they’re extremely helpful to us in carrying the message forward on maintaining the plan and the structure we have in place throughout the state, and it’s good for me to hear what is happening on the ground in their communities, too, and see what needs to be addressed and where we can get more resources,” she said.